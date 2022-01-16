Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 448.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

