Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

