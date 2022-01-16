Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

