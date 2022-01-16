Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $433.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.12 and its 200 day moving average is $428.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

