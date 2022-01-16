Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,699.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,772.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

