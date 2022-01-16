Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of UBER opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.