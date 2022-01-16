Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

