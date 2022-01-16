Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,699.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,772.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

