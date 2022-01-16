Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

