Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

