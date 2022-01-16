Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

NYSE PK opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.