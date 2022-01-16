Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.