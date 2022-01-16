PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.60. 22,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,341,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 460,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

