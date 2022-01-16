Peanut (NUX) Hits One Day Volume of $399,390.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $399,390.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.