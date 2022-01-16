Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $160,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Pegasystems by 42.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $99.53 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.