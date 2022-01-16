Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $6.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the highest is $6.41 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $28.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 283,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $114.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

