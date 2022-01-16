PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,486,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

