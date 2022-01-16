Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 2,897.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 3,268.00.

PSMMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,128.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

