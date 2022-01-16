Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.77

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 5282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 425.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.