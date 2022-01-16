Peter Alan Cowgill Sells 10,000,000 Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,912,718.88).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 193 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.33. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 547.50 ($7.43).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

