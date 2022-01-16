Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.67

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.67 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 145.37 ($1.97). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.95), with a volume of 3,285,513 shares traded.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The firm has a market cap of £748.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

In related news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.68 ($6,786.59).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

