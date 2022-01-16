Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,653,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,548,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$110.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

