Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PQEFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 7,639,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.62.
About Petroteq Energy
