Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PQEFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 7,639,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.62.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

