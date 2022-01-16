Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in December

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PTRUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.