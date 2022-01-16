Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.