Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.09.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.