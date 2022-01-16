Piper Sandler Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

