Piper Sandler Cuts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 in the last three months.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
