Piper Sandler Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $40.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE AI opened at $27.98 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,032. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

