Piper Sandler Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

