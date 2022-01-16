Piper Sandler Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.