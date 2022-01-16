Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $230,370.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $177.53 million and $230,370.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00335116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00128309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,576,600 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

