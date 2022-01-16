Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

