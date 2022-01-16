Pitcairn Co. Buys 364 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.