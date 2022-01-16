Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

