Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

