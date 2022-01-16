Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 516,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,962 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

