Pitcairn Co. Sells 4,247 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $54.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

