Pitcairn Co. Sells 875 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $38.04 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

