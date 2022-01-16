Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $5,843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 54.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter.

PLMIU stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

