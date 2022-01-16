PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,268 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

