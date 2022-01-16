PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 119,465 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.16 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.