PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $383,152. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

