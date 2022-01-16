PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,788 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.