PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $64.17 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

