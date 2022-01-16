PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Truist lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

