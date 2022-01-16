PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock worth $749,422,907. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.90. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.