Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.48

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.48 and traded as high as $28.85. Powell Industries shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 21,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

