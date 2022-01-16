Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

