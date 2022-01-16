PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.