PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.16 and traded as high as C$14.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.68, with a volume of 520,009 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

