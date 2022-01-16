PRIA One Day Volume Reaches $4,787.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. PRIA has a total market cap of $83,104.89 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

